Rakul Preet Singh's 'Chhatriwali' to release on OTT on this date

Rakul Preet's 'Chhatriwali' will be releasing on ZEE5

Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali, which is set to release on OTT, gets a tentative release date.

The makers of Chhatriwali have decided to release the film on OTT rather than releasing it in cinemas. They have also decided a release date, said the sources.

The sources revealed “Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali will be released on ZEE5 on January 20, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon.”

Rakul, taking it to her Instagram, announced her upcoming film by sharing a picture from the sets. She captioned the picture: “Bin Mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai… Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look #Chhatriwali.”

The Runway 34 actress finished shooting for Chhatriwali last year in December. She announced it via Instagram with a caption: “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film. @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless.”



Meanwhile, Rakul Preet also have Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.