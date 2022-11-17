Prince Harry married ‘B-list actress’ to end up ‘public whiner and crybaby’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for his decision to marry Meghan Markle, a B-lister, and ‘run from responsibility.
This claim has been made by inside sources working with Globe Magazine.
While the outlet does not find Prince Harry to be as “sleazy” as Prince Andrew, he’s still been branded a ‘disgrace’.
Even though “Both, of course, fit Harry, who, as the second royal son, is a reserve in case something happens to his older brother, William, the heir to the throne and future king. Certainly, Harry grew up knowing he was a spare tire. But did he have to end up being like that other reserve king, his uncle Prince Andrew?”
“These basically describe what Harry turned out to be – a lightweight who is so scant he ended up marrying B-list actress Meghan and letting her convince him to dump his royal ties and become a public whiner and crybaby.”
