Prince Philip was upset with The Crown 'naughty boy' image

Prince Philip did not agree to his portrayal in The Crown.

Speaking to host Julia Hartley Brewer on TalkTV, Rupert Bell shed light on the Duke of Edinburgh's reaction to unfair portrayal in Netflix series.

Speaking to Mr Bell, Julia said: "A fascinating story that Prince Philip wanted to sue The Crown way back, I think, series two or three wasn't it, when the depictions of his sister's death in a plane crash [was shown] and a member of the family apparently blaming him.

"[Saying] she was only on the plane because of you, and he actually contacted lawyers and was going to sue."

Mr Bell responded: "This was back in 1937, when Prince Philip's sister died in a plane crash flying over to London but the crash happened in Belgium in 1937.

"Now, The Crown's depiction of it was that she was flying over because he'd been a naughty boy at Gordonstoun and couldn't fly back to the family for half-term."

He continued: "Prince Philip said [that] this was not the case at the time, and [that] he was close to his sister and they were flying over to see him.

"That's what upset him at the time," noted the expert.