Olivia Wilde supports Harry Styles at L.A. concert with her two children

Olivia Wilde had a blast cheering on her rumoured beau Harry Styles.
Wilde alspo brought along her children, 6-year-old daughter Daisy and 8-year-old son Otis whom she shares with Jason Sudeikis.
According to People Magazine, Wilde has been a fixture in the crowd of his Love on Tour concert run, and was last spotted by fans at his Harryween show on October 31, 2022.
In videos shared by fans to Twitter and TikTok, the actor-turned-director, 38, was seen dressed as a bunny and danced to Styles' music and chatted with fans.
The As It Was crooner returned to the stage last week after he was briefly side-lined by the flu. Styles was forced to push three shows set for earlier this month to January after becoming sick.
“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill, and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible.”
He continued, "Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would.”
Tuesday night's show marked his 12th of 15 residency dates in L.A., and was his last show in the city until the postponed January dates.
Wilde and Styles, 28, have been linked since January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don't Worry Darling.
Jennifer Aniston receives support from 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow after the tragic death of John...
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011
Kartik Aaryan will not be ‘replacing’ Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, Shetty claims
The couple tied the knot in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging in their first snaps together since news of their romance broke
Princess Diana sacrificed her emotions for the sake of Prince William and Prince Harry future