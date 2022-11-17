Julia Fox switching to women after 'complaints' from ex-boyfriends

Julia Fox is turning to women after romantic failures with men, she admits.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ziwe, Kanye West's ex-girlfriend said that she is aware of her 'gay bone.'

She began: “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

The Uncut Gems star continued: “Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have s*x with them.”

Fox went on to note that one “can find love in all places and all races.”