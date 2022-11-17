Netflix 'Warrior Nun' to return with season3?

Netflix released the second sequel for the Warrior Nun this November, and fans began speculating whether the series will be renewed for another season.
Simon Barry, showrunner for Warrior Nun spoke up about the renewal plans for future seasons and said that, "Of course, when you end a season as writers, you always want to make sure that you’ve not written yourself into a corner. And yes, we did have a notion about what season 3 could be and how that would look."
He continued that, "But of course, it’s up to the fans. If they show up in big numbers. Netflix will make the right decision. And so hopefully, that’s what will happen."
Warrior Nun series is about fantasy, supernatural powers, detective fiction, and battles between good and evil.
The series debuted on July 2, 2020, and the second sequel of the series came out on Netflix on November 20, 2022.
