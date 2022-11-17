Playboy top model Kymberly Herrin dies at age of 65

Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin, who also acted in Ghostbusters, died at the age of 65.
According to Santa Barbara News-Press, the actress's family said that Herrin died in October in Santa Barbara but did not give her cause of death.
Herrin worked as a model featured in numerous magazines, including twice for Playboy, before being cast in the 1984 music video for ZZ Top's Legs. The video became one of the band's biggest hits, scoring in the Top 10 in the U.S. and other countries.
The late actor told an interviewer about the music video that she took the place of one of three women in the first two videos that the other two "didn't like."
Kymberly Herrin secured a role in the famous 1984 film Robert Zemeckis' Romancing the Stone, starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Moreover, Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters featured Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Harold Ramis, and Sigourney Weaver.
