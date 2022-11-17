 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal announces 'Govinda Mera Naam' release featuring Karan Johar with fun video

The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022
Vicky Kaushal announces 'Govinda Mera Naam' release featuring Karan Johar with fun video

Vicky Kaushal has revealed that the film will release on an OTT platform. Vicky shared a fun video with Karan Johar, the producer of the film.

The duo is featured in a funny video where Karan is seen tossing the film’s script to Vicky,

The actor of Sardar Udham shared the video on his Instagram account and Vicky wrote, "Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena. #GovindaNaamMera coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar."

Katrina Kaif shared the video on her Instagram story, and wrote that she loves 'fun Vicky'. Her caption read, "Love the fun Vicky @karanjohar you are hysterical."

 
Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

It has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.