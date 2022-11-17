Vicky Kaushal announces 'Govinda Mera Naam' release featuring Karan Johar with fun video

Vicky Kaushal has revealed that the film will release on an OTT platform. Vicky shared a fun video with Karan Johar, the producer of the film.



The duo is featured in a funny video where Karan is seen tossing the film’s script to Vicky,

The actor of Sardar Udham shared the video on his Instagram account and Vicky wrote, "Picked the #FunVicky option. See you soon! Sambhaal lena. #GovindaNaamMera coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar."

Katrina Kaif shared the video on her Instagram story, and wrote that she loves 'fun Vicky'. Her caption read, "Love the fun Vicky @karanjohar you are hysterical."

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

It has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, and is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.