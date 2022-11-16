Jimmy Fallon wants Elon Musk to fix this trending hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon on Twitter

Jimmy Fallon is not happy with the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter.



On Tuesday, the hashtag was launched on the platform after which the users began posting this hashtag along with a photo of someone else other than Fallon.

One Twitterati tweeted, “Gone but not forgotten, rest easy king,” with a black and white image of James Corden.

Later, The Tonight Show host called out the company’s CEO and asked him to take down the hashtag.

“Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon,” tweeted Fallon.

Musk, on the other hand, hasn’t responded to Fallon’ s request till now.

Interestingly, some of the Twitter users were stunned to see this hashtag.

One of them wrote, “This came up as a hashtag, so I was taken aback. Really. Oh, it’s funny. Because Melon Musk fired all the people in the information confirmation department, now fake news can hit the market, so this hashtag. Oh, it’s funny real #RIPJimmyFallon.”

Meanwhile, a significant number of employees working on content moderation and fake account as well as fake news on Twitter were earlier dismissed by Musk.