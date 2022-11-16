King Charles changing Firm to ‘snub’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling ‘snubbed’ by King Charles amid his ‘war call’ to shake things up in the Firm.



Royal expert Angela Levin offered these insights in her most recent interview with The Sun.

“I've been anxious about this for ages,” she started off by admitting. “I feared there would be an occasion where Harry or Andrew would be needed.”

“Charles is using his siblings - his very responsible siblings - and that makes him very secure.”

She also went on to say how “It makes a lot of sense for Charles to do it, but I think Harry will see it as a snub.”

“He's also looking for things. When he came over for his grandmother's funeral and he said he was very disappointed he wasn't accepted warmly enough,” Mr Levin added before concluding.