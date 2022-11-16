King Charles to break silence on his relationship with Princess Diana?

King Charles III's silence on his relationship with his ex-wife Princess Diana has given birth to many questions and controversies.



Charles, who ascended to the UK thrones following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September, has been talk of the town since the fifth season of Netflix's award-winning show The Crown was debuting.

The new season of the hit series, which released on November 9, promises to be its most controversial to date. It dramatises a particularly dark moment in the newly king's history and the monarchy at large: his divorce from Diana Spencer, and the events leading up to her tragic death in 1997.

Some media outlets have reported that the royal family has been wringing its hands over how the show might hinder the new King’s efforts to win over his subjects.

However, some speculate that Prince William and Prince Harry's father could bring the truth to the public about his relationship with princess Diana as, according to some experts, the show otherwise may chip away at his credibility.

It's worth mentioning here that royal family has been reminding people that The Crown does not reflect real life inside Windsor Castle ever since the show’s 2016 debut.

Some royalists and historians have also been worried that the drama would tarnish the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and that of her family.

Jonathan Pryce - who helms the role of Prince Philip in The Crown - recently stepped into the ongoing saga about the British royal family, drawing similarities between his latest project and his megahit show Game of Thrones.

In 2020, then U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden pleaded with the streamer to include a disclaimer on its Emmy-winning show. Netflix staunchly refused—until this year.

King Charles could speak of the controversial topic, relating to his love life, after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir, which according to experts, could not be a good food for the Britain's new monarch his wife Camilla, The Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.