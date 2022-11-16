Princess Diaries 3 is officially in progress at Disney: Report

Disney is reportedly working on the highly-anticipated movie Princess Diaries three, sources revealed.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aadrita Mukerji is currently writing the script for the third sequel, 18 years later after the last movie titled The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement released in 2004.

Moreover, Debra Martin Chase, who produced the last two movies, will also work on this new movie, “which is said to be a continuation and not a reboot”.

The sources told outlet that the lead star has not been confirmed as Anne Hathaway (who played Mia Thermopolis in the past movies) has not yet signed the new movie.

Earlier, Anne did show her interest in doing the third instalment in the franchise during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” said the Oscar winner actress.

Julie, on the other hand, who played the role of a queen in the last projects, believed that it would be “too late to do it now”.

“There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass,” shared the 87-year-old.

The Disenchanted actress continued, “It's too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible.”

For the unversed, the first Princess Diaries released in 2001 depicted Anne as an American teen who found out that she’s a Princess of the “fictional Genovia”.

Meanwhile, in the second instalment, Anne’s character managed to deal with her responsibilities as a princess and resisted arranged marriage.