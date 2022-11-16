Jojo Siwa takes swipe at Candace Cameron Bure amid simmering ‘differences’

Jojo Siwa has just shot back at Candace Cameron Bure for her desire to ‘exclude’ a group of people from her definition of a ‘traditional family’ cable TV show.

For those unversed, this is the duo’s second altercation, just two months after a public disagreement over Bure’s alleged ‘attitude’.

She took her feelings to Instagram again and accused the actor of ‘excluding’ an entire group of people, and family dynamics from her upcoming Christmas show.

The accusation on social media reads, “Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie” like this with intention of excluding a great number of the population, “but then also talk about it in the press.”

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” she later added before concluding her rant.