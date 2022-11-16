Kate Middleton's photoshopped image in UK newspaper stirs storm

A British newspaper has been accused of deliberately photoshopping Kate Middleton to make her look elderly.
The picture taken on Remembrance Sunday sparked outrage, with royal fans calling it ridiculous and offensive.
"You have deliberately photoshopped The Princess of Wales to make her look elderly! Absolutely ridiculous and offensive not just to the Princess but also disrespectful to Queen Camila and Remembrance Sunday," said commentator.
The newspaper is often accused of supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The publication has not responded to the backlash it received from the royal fans.
Princess Diana’s former aide recently blasted the palace staff
Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton shares insight into her daughter's struggle to conceive her first child
King Charles could speak of his love life after his son Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Elon Musk has recently drawn widespread criticism over his troubled purchase and controversial revamp of Twitter
King Charles’ former courtiers made the princess’ life hell, said a former aide
Kate Middleton could be having troubles amid her new role as Princess of Wales