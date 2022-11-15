Amy Adams describes Disenchanted as a ‘love letter’ to the Enchanted: Here’s why

Amy Adams has recently expressed her elation over upcoming Enchanted sequel movie.



In a new interview with E! News, Amy, who played the role of Giselle in the sequel Disenchanted, revealed how her fans are still in love with her even 15 years after the first movie.

“I'm grateful. I'm really grateful,” said the 48-year-old actress.

The Leap Year star continued, “I still love it, and it's still a very special film to me, so I'm glad that that's a sentiment that's shared with others.”

“I really hope that they see this sequel as a love letter to the first movie and sort of a natural evolution for the characters,” she added.

Apart from Amy, the other Disenchanted star Idina Menzel, who played the role of Nancy in the sequel, also talked about the movie.

“I understand it, because I see what a great movie it is and was. I think that was sort of an incremental thing. It started, people loved it, but through the years, I find that people love it even more, especially if they're just discovering it,” she commented.

To note, the plot line of the Disney sequel will show Giselle “missing her home Andalasia” while living with Robert (played by Patrick Dempsey) and stepdaughter in the suburbs. Later, with some magic, the actress will take up the role of evil stepmother and lock her stepdaughter in her room.

Meanwhile, the new movie is slated to release on Disney Plus on November 18.