Varun Dhawan feels 'starting all over again' after pandemic halt

Varun is currently gearing up for the release of Bhediya and will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon.



In an interview with Filmfare, Varun talked in detail about how after completing 10 years in the film industry, he still feels like a 'newcomer.'

He added: "Especially with Bhediya and Bawaal coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again."

Further, he expressed his love for his craft and said that he has realised that what he loves most is 'actually just acting.'

The actor also talked about how challenges help him to become more grateful "It is good to be reminded of why you love working. It’s like a love story. And you have to keep falling back in love with yourself and your work." said Coolie No 1 actor.

Meanwhile, Bhediya is slated to hit the theatres on November 25. The film will release in cinemas in India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil