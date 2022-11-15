Princess Diana 'savage' reaction to 'Tampongate' drawn by cartoonist

Princess Diana is seen in fits of laughter over King Charles and Camilla's sandalous phone call, as per a cartoonist.
The former Princess of Wales, who heard the scandalous leaked phone call, months after her divorce with Charles was highly 'amused' in a cartoon re-creation.
Diana’s former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe talked about the reaction to the tapes in 2017
Mr Wharfe wrote in his book: “The backlash was savage. Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince's suitability to rule.”
He continued: “Cartoonists lampooned him in the press. One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused [Princess Diana], who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”
The intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla has been re-created for season five of The Crown.
The power couple stepped out in New York City's Central Park
Roberts looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan
'Sherlock' was one of the most watched shows on BBC
Jacqueline's bail order was not ready by November 11, therefore she was under interim protection till Tuesday.
Jennifer Aniston once recounted how John Aniston abandoned her and her mother Nancy Dow
Some royal experts claim Harry and Meghan's ducal titles are not under threats