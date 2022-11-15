 
Wednesday November 16, 2022
Princess Diana 'savage' reaction to 'Tampongate' drawn by cartoonist

Princess Diana reaction to King Charles' 'Camillagate' illustrated by cartoonist

By Web Desk
November 15, 2022

Princess Diana is seen in fits of laughter over King Charles and Camilla's sandalous phone call, as per a cartoonist.

The former Princess of Wales, who heard the scandalous leaked phone call, months after her divorce with Charles was highly 'amused' in a cartoon re-creation.

Diana’s former personal protection officer Ken Wharfe talked about the reaction to the tapes in 2017

Mr Wharfe wrote in his book: “The backlash was savage. Establishment figures normally loyal to future King and country were appalled, and some questioned the Prince's suitability to rule.”

He continued: “Cartoonists lampooned him in the press. One cartoon, featuring him talking dirty to his plants, particularly amused [Princess Diana], who collapsed into fits of giggles on seeing it.”

The intimate phone call between Charles and Camilla has been re-created for season five of The Crown.