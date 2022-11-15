Hailey Bieber flaunts her over-plumped pout in new snaps, leaves fans confused

Hailey Bieber has taken the internet by storm after debuting her highlighted, plumped lips recently on Instagram.

The model, 25, showed off her radiant lips while advertising her Rhode peptide lip treatment in a series of IG Stories. However, Hailey’s fans were convinced that she had gotten lip filler injections.

Hailey’s over-plumped pout video and snaps features the model donning a low-key fashion with a gray hoodie.

In the close-up shot video, she put on a modest pout, which appeared to have the new peptide lip treatment applied, glimmering in the light.

Dana Omari, a popular Instagram influencer, noted that the fullness of Hailey's lips suggested that she may have used lip fillers despite of her denial.

Omari, who discusses celebrity cosmetic surgery transformations on her @igfamousbydana account, acknowledged Hailey's denials about lip fillers, explained a swollen line of skin extending past the redder part of Hailey's lip, which she called a 'filler mustache' and suggested was evidence of injections gone wrong.

Hailey’s fans reacted to her latest pictures. One user wrote, “With the needle mark still visible,' highlighting a small red dot on the edge of Hailey's lips. “They really think we stupid,” added another.

“I don’t understand why celebrities lie,' said another commentator. “Like it’s not that serious it’s plastic surgery. They lie so much it’s sad,” shared another.

Hailey has denied multiple times to having her face touched, either via plastic surgery or less invasive procedures like lip injections.