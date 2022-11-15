Cristiano Ronaldo received private letter from Royal Family on son’s death

file footage

Cristiano Ronaldo, the ace Portuguese soccer star, revealed in an exclusive chat with Piers Morgan that the British Royal Family reached out to him after the heartbreaking loss of his newborn son earlier this year.

Talking to Morgan for an exclusive The Sun article, Ronaldo shared how back in April, him and partner Georgina Rodriguez lost their son during childbirth.

Ronaldo shared how he got support from unexpected places, including from rival clubs including Liverpool fans, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone during the seventh minute during a game upon his return; Ronaldo popularly wears the No.7 jersey.

In the same vein, Morgan shared how Ronaldo “also received a personal note of condolence from the Royal Family while he grieved.”

The gesture is sure to have left the legendary soccer athlete amazed, especially as he shared how his own club Manchester United was less than supportive during his hard times.