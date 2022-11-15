How King Charles will make history with his coronation next year?

King Charles, who turned 74 on Monday, is all set to make history with his coronation next May.
In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.
He became heir to the throne aged just three and spent most of his life waiting to succeed his mother.
The former prince of Wales has thrown himself into his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.
King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023.
But what is a coronation, and what can we expect?
A coronation is a ritual act bestowing a crown (or similar decorative head-piece) symbolising royal or imperial power.
It is usually associated with other important political and religious acts, such as oaths, anointing, enthronement, homage, parades, gift-giving or presentation to the people.
The power couple stepped out in New York City's Central Park
Roberts looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan
'Sherlock' was one of the most watched shows on BBC
Jacqueline's bail order was not ready by November 11, therefore she was under interim protection till Tuesday.
Jennifer Aniston once recounted how John Aniston abandoned her and her mother Nancy Dow
Some royal experts claim Harry and Meghan's ducal titles are not under threats