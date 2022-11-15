Rihanna dreams of Beyoncé walking her fashion show: 'That would just trump everything for me'

Rihanna has recently revealed that she secretly desires Beyoncé to be one of her models in her fashion shows.
On November 14, Rihanna was exclusively asked by Enews which model she dreams of walking for her future catwalk showcase. She had a one-name star as her answer.
"Beyoncé," Rihanna exclaimed, "I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me."
In her most recent 2022 show, premiered on Prime Video on November 9, the Umbrella singer had famous faces like Cara Delevingne, Taraji P. Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Simu Liu.
If Beyoncé fulfills Rihanna's dream, she would join the force of an already impressive list of Fenty models, including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp and Irina Shayk.
