Luke Evans opens up about his dream role

Luke Evans confessed that his dream role is to play James Bond, adding this will be the last time he'll be linked with the role.

The actor, 43, is among those being tipped to take over the role from Daniel Craig, who quit playing the suave secret agent after his fifth film, No Time To Die.

And while Luke admits the role is an exciting one, he also thinks if he doesn't land it now, he'll never have the opportunity again.

He said: "It's a wonderful role but it's not easy and whoever gets it will have big shoes to fill. But this is the only time I will ever be connected to it because by the time the role comes around again, I'll be way too old!"

Luke also revealed how nervous he was when he first began filming for Clash of the Titans.

Speaking to Red, the star added: "My feet didn't touch the ground. I was a total fish out of water. Nobody really prepped me on what to expect, I just had to follow what everyone else was doing.



"It took a lot of self-will to stop myself from walking out the door and going, "I'm sorry, I can't do this. I don't know what I'm doing."

He also confessed he tried to pick up on little tricks while working alongside Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes.