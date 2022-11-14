The Crown star Olivia Williams speaks in favour of Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

The Crown star Olivia Williams recently defended Meghan Markle against British people over the “negative treatment”.



In a latest interview with The Sunday Times, the actress, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in the fifth season of the Netflix series, opened up that race does play “key factor” in Meghan’s treatment.

“I can’t overlook the race issue. Somewhere in the souls of the people who despise Meghan, I’m afraid I think that’s an issue,” said the 37-year-old who had been married to actor African American actor Rhashan Stone for nearly 20 years.

Speaking further about Meghan’s issue, Olivia explained, “When you’re an actor, the studio looks after you and it’s in their interests to keep you safe, but that’s not how it works in the royal family. They’re looking after the Crown. They’re not looking after you.”

Gushing over Camilla, the Sixth Sense actress mentioned that she found the Queen Consort as “very funny” and not exactly a “monarchist.

“I’ve always had a pinko lefty stance on the royal family. I quite like that they were there to represent us but couldn’t really justify it in terms of all men being born equal. But, of course, when I met her I gushed,” revealed the Rushmore actress.

The Postman actress continued, “When I got the job, lots of people were saying, ‘I don’t get it, I don’t see you as Camilla,’ and I was, like, ‘I feel quite Camillaesque.’”

“But, anyway, I put the wig on and it’s job done. I could actually go home and the wig could do the work for me,” she added.