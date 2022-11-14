Kim Kardashian wins heart with her acceptance speech at Baby2Baby Gala

File Footage

Kim Kardashian won hearts with her heartfelt speech as she was presented with the Giving Tree Award at the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala.



The reality TV star was honoured with the accolade by filmmaker and philanthropist, Tyler Perry, for her commitment to helping children in need around the world.

While giving her acceptance speech, the Skims founder started by thanking Perry for being an inspiration for others before urging others to do their part in making a difference.

“As many of you know, advocating for justice is a deep passion of mine," The Kardashians star said. "Justice for me has so many meanings but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair, what is right, and what leads our world better -- especially for our children.”

She added, “I will continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children, who have been deprived of access to basic essentials."

"You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. Even the smallest of efforts help. Our support is needed more now than ever, to close the necessity gap and join the fight for change,” Kardashian continued.

The diva went on to thank her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, before dedicating her award to her four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"And I would like to thank my parents. My mom Kris, my backbone, the heartbeat of our family, for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first," the mother-of-four said.

"And my dad, who taught me at a very young age, compassion, gratitude, and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others."

Kardashian concluded her speech by giving a shoutout to "the people I think about, care about, and obsessed over more than anyone else," her four children.