Kim Kardashian cuts trendy figure in pink outfit at Baby2Baby Gala

File Footage

Kim Kardashian turned heads in a gorgeous hot pink ensemble as she walked down the red carpet at the Baby2Baby Gala.



The reality TV star slayed her look with utter perfection as she flaunted her hourglass figure at the fundraising event.

Kardashian was honoured with the Giving Tree Award at the event for her commitment to helping children in need around the world.

The Skims founder looked like a real-life barbie as she wore a bubblegum pink dress that featured a long train.

She lent her glamourous ensemble an added splash of dazzle with several large diamond rings while carrying a tiny matching bag with the outfit.



The ex-wife of Kanye West styled her blonde tresses in a sleek bun to show off her sparkly diamond studs that she wore for the star-studded evening.

The diva completed her sizzling look with fuschia-colored high heels and opted for a bronze makeup look for the awards ceremony.



