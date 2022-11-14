Truth about Meghan Markle's feelings for Kate Middleton revealed

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are still looking ‘pretty strained’.



This insight has been brought forward by royal expert Richard Palmer, in his episode for the Royal Round Up, with host Pandora Forsyth.

Mr Forsyth began the conversation by asking, “Do you think we will see Kate on Meghan’s podcast anytime soon?”



Mr Palmer responded by saying, “I don’t think so. I don’t get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment.”

“Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relationship’s still pretty strained,” he also weighed in before concluding.

This comes after Mr Forsyth wondered if Meghan and Kate could potentially bond over “the fact that [Meghan’s] being pigeonholed so much.”