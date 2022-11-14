Seth Rogen explains how upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie is different

Seth Rogen revealed that he will be adding a personal touch to the upcoming movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.



In an interview with the A.V. Club, Rogen, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realise, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

“We found a way to make it deeply personal," he said. "It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings — of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that — into the movie.”

“And as I sit around with the other people working on [the film], I'm like, 'We found a way to care about this,' which is great,” Rogen continued.

After Rogen was first announced to produce the movie in 2020, he debuted the title, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, in August with a wall mural of the movie title along with its release date. The movie will be CG-animated, following in the style of the TV series, according to Variety.

Speaking to Collider back in 2020, Rogen shared that the new TMNT will focus on the “teenage” aspect of the iconic reptiles: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most," Rogen noted.

"The idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is scheduled to premiere August 4, 2023.