Prince Harry writes to military children: ‘we share in having lost a parent’

Prince Harry wrote a heart-touching letter to military children who are members of Scotty’s Little Soldier – a charity for bereaved British Forces children.



To mark Remembrance Sunday, the Duke of Sussex penned a letter on November 13: “As many of us observe and reflect on Remembrance Sunday, I wanted to write to you and let you know you are all in my thoughts and heart today.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent.

“I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone,” he added.

“While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on,” the father of two continued.

He noted: “One of the ways I’ve learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey.

“We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us - especially those in your family.

“I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them.”