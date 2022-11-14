King Charles III to invite Tom Cruise to coronation?

King Charles III is reportedly keen to invite Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise to his coronation next year keeping in view the star’s sweet bond with the late Queen.

A royal expert Neil Sean took to his Youtube channel to share the news. “You may have heard a friendship developed so much so that Tom was invited firstly to tea with Her Majesty The Queen and then for an informal lunch,” he said.

Neil noted that the Top Gun star was also a “good associate of the late Duke of Edinburgh" but he's also a "major major royal fan".

He shared that it “looks like Tom could be given some kind of, not just invite, [but a] certain role within the forthcoming coronation.

"I think this is a splendid idea given the idea that so many of our wonderful America friends love everything royal,” Neil added.

He further continued: “The King was really pleased with the way that Tom Cruise brightened the day" for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September.

Queen was "apparently absolutely delightful in his company" and "thoroughly enjoyed it in some very dark times".