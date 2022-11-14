Meghan Markle sparks fears with ‘eerily dramatic’ change of heart

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly suffered a dramatic change of heart over the possibility of royal titles.



Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean offered these insights per a report by The Sun.

He started by branding the change of heart’ eerily dramatic’ and was quoted telling the outlet, “Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles.”

“After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too.”

For those unversed, this occurred shortly after Meghan had a candid chat with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and “After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.”

“That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles,” he further explained before signing off.