King Charles won’t rule for long, predicts a psychic

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced last month.



Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace confirmed.

However, a psychic has predicted that King Charles reign will not be very long or the monarch may abdicate before coronation.

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson has predicted that she feels King Charles will stay on throne ‘anything from a few months to 18 months.’

Jasmine said: "Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.

"To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde."

She continued, "Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.

"But, for how long? I feel anything from a few months to 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility."