Monday November 14, 2022
EastEnders' Dotty Cotton announces exit from soap after three years

By Web Desk
November 13, 2022
EastEnders' Dotty Cotton announces exit from soap after three years

EastEnders' Milly Zero has now announced quitting the soap after three years as she says Dotty leaves 'with a bang.'

The actress, 23, who has played Dotty Cotton since 2019 announced the news in a statement on his Instagram story, which read: "After 3 & a half years – I have decided my journey with the icon that is Dotty Cotton has come to an end.

"I can't tell you how life-changing my time at EastEnders has been, and how much I am going to miss it, but I am ready for new challenges now.

"Thank you to everyone that made it so special – I have made friends for life, learnt huge amounts, and made memories to last a lifetime. I can't wait for you all to watch her Exit, she goes out with a bang!"

Photo credits: DailyMail
Meanwhile, The Sun also confirmed her exit as the actress has already filmed her final scenes and will bow out of the soap later this year.

A source revealed: “Dotty will leave Albert Square soon after Dot's funeral.

“But the door is being left open for her return. This is not a final goodbye for Dotty."