Princess Diana biographer lauds Elizabeth Debicki tour de force on 'The Crown'

Princess Diana biographer lauds Elizabeth Debicki's tour de force on 'The Crown'

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki received full stars from Prince Diana biographer Andrew Morton. The author was "left breathless" by her portrayal of the late royal member.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Morton said, "It left me breathless, and it took me back all those years," adding, "I mean, I don't say this very often, but I was shaken."

Morton penned the biography of Diana: Her True Story with the Princess in 1992. The book spilt beans on the late monarch's unhappiness with her unfaithful husband, Prince Charles, her fight with bulimia, and feelings of emptiness and depression.

Diana: Her True Story became a global hit sensation and was translated into more than 20 languages. And reportedly, some five million copies were sold worldwide.

Further speaking on GMA, the 69-year-old said he did not know Diana's desperate state of mind when he started the book.

"What I didn't realize at the time was her sense of isolation, her sense of despair inside the royal system," he added.

Morton also acted as a consultant on season 5 of The Crown.

"The scriptwriters had asked me all kinds of questions like, what was the color of the wallpaper in my daughter's bedroom because that's where I had an office for a time," he added on GMA.