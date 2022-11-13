Meghan Markle Shekinah Church 'connection' got her into the royal family: Pastor

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry matrimonial life is due to her association with Shekinah Church, says the 'cult' pastor.
The Duchess of Sussex, back in her acting days, did a movie with leader of the controversial Shekinah Church for his production company, 7M Films.
A witness who attended Robert Shinn's latest sermon, narrates how he took the credit for the royal wedding in 2018.
They told The Sun: “In church during a sermon, after Meghan and Harry wed, Robert declared that her good fortune in joining the royal family was because of her connection to Shekinah Church.
"He took credit for her marrying Harry because his failing production company produced this massive flop - which was one of several other box office bombs by his company.”
They added: “Robert didn't separate his for-profit ventures from the Church- he always thought of them together.
"Here he was calling Meghan's marriage to Harry a win for Shekinah Church, but she had nothing to do with the church, she was only loosely connected to Robert through his production company and this bomb of a movie," the insider noted.
