Timothée Chalamet starrer 'Bones and All' Milan premiere shut down amid safety concerns

Timothée Chalamet starrer Bones and All Milan premiere gets draped due to safety concerns prompted by the crowd.



On November 12, the Milan premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance, Bones and All, was shut down after a massive crowd surged outside the red carpet.

According to Variety, fans had gathered outside of Space Cinema Odeon to catch a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet's however the local police had to close the red carpet after the crowd swell prompted safety concerns.

The screening of the film continued as planned. Chalamet did not come in front of the press after members of the press were turned away.

The attendees had their pictures taken inside the venue and the premiere went on at a limited capacity.

The Milan premiere is the second event that comes after the movie debuted in Italy at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Bones and All kicks a limited theatrical release in North America on November 18 and fully releases in all cinemas on November 23, 2022.







