Queen Camilla kept 'glancing backwards' in 'fear' after egging humiliation

Queen Consort Camilla showed signs of wariness after King Charles III egging incident.

Body language expert Judi James reveals Camilla could not contain her reaction when a 23-year-old student hurled eggs at her husband.

Speaking to Mirror, Judi said: "Charles has already shown his credentials as a man who keeps his cool under even extreme attack as he once brushed off an on-stage rush by a gunman with the body language signals of nothing more than a calm determination to get on with the job.

"Camilla however does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear.

"Her mouth stretches and dips at the corner and she keeps glancing backwards as though scared of more missiles.

"The noise the crowd are making seems to be cries of support but they blend to make a rather frightening screeching noise."

She added: "I wonder whether this event triggers the Imposter Syndrome in Camilla especially. It occurred in York, which should be full of royal fans, and it has happened just as she has taken over the role of Queen.

"This was a controversial upgrade and although the couple used stealth and the advantage of time to re-brand Camilla to grow her popularity and gradual acceptance from the public, the ghost of those early years after Diana died must still haunt her, making her especially vulnerable to any criticism or ‘attacks’ like this."