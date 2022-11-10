Letitia Wright shares she is still 'processing' 'traumatic injury' from Wakanda Forever set

Letitia Wright experienced a terrible injury on the set of Wakanda Forever which has been difficult for her to process it, per Variety.

The accident had occurred on the Boston set, where the actress was shooting a chase sequence in late August, 2021. The set accident involved a motorcycle that sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries.

Wright was placed on a biscuit rig – which is used to film actors up close to make it look like the actor is performing stunts. The contraption allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a real environment. According to the film’s producer Nate Moore, the rig “clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled” with Wright on it.

“I’m still processing it,” Wright told the Variety about the accident. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

Wright was on the Boston set with the film’s second unit crew, which meant neither Moore or director Ryan Coogler were present when the accident occurred. The two men were back in Atlanta on the main set of Wakanda Forever.

When Coogler was informed of Wright’s accident through a phone call, he was very concerned.

“It was about how you can imagine,” Coogler said about getting the call. “I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the f------ worst thing in the world.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Coogler went to visit the actress in the hospital.

“I just remember wanting to finish my film, man,” Wright said about Feige and Coogler’s hospital visit. “I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.’”

Filming for the sequel was halted and the Wright went home in London to recover. The shooting resumed in January 2022.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” Wright said. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

The movie opens in theatres nationwide November 11th, 2022.