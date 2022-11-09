Elizabeth Debicki channels Princess Diana’s revenge dress at ‘The Crown’ premiere

file footage

Elizabeth Debicki is making headlines for more than just depicting Princess Diana in Netflix’s latest season of the hit royal drama The Crown; her dress at the show’s premiere drew many comparisons to the late Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress’.



The 32-year-old Australian showed up to The Crown red carpet in London on November 8, 2022, in a black shoulder-baring dress.

The outfit reminded fans of Diana’s iconic black dress which she wore in 1994 at a dinner at Kensington Gardens on the night her then-husband King Charles admitted to an extra-marital affair with Camilla, now the Queen Consort.

While Elizabeth’s dress was much longer than Princess Diana’s famous dress, it did seem to give off eerily similar vibes with a plunging neckline.

Elizabeth will be seen as Princess Diana in the hit show, with actor Dominic West portraying Charles, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.