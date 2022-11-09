'The Crown' portrayed Queen Consort Camilla in 'good light'

The Crown has been accused of skewing the narrative of Queen Consort Camilla by Grant Harrold.

Grant told to Canadian betting site OnlineCasino.ca that the previous seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed show led the "younger generation" to attack the Queen Consort.

He added that Camilla’s portrayal was "really not fair", causing a "whole young generation" to "immediately attack" the then Duchess.

Grant noted that the people were “saying nasty things about the Duchess" in the comments section of the posts.

He added: "The fact that they have admitted stuff in the past and we know that, this generation doesn't know that."

"When these things happen, nobody’s a victor are they? When relationships break down in any family, nobody comes out victorious from it, everyone suffers."

Meanwhile, Angelia Levin in her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort claimed that Camilla can’t watch the show.