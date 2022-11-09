King of Spain ex-girlfriend talks about 'intelligence' involvement in Princess Diana death

King of Spain, Juan Carlos's ex-lover says she knows secrets about the death of Princess Diana.
Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn says that alleged "intruders" left at her apartment a book about the "involvement of the British and US intelligence agencies."
in the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Court of Appeal heard on Tuesday.
In a Court hearing on Tuesday, Ms Corinna's barrister claims she received a "follow-up telephone call" from an "unknown person" who made an "allusion" over the death of Princess of Wales.
Diana passed away in a 1997 car accident alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris.
