Meghan Markle votes in California midterm elections, Harry shares 'checklist and reminders'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle proudly showcased her 'I voted' sticker after casting her ballot in California midterm elections on Tuesday.
The Duchess of Sussex mesmerised fans as she posted a photo of herself wearing an 'I voted' sticker on the website for her Archewell Foundation.
Harry also supported his wife as the couple shared 'checklist and reminders' for other voters.
Meghan's pal and royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the image on his Twitter account, while urging people to check out the Archewell 'voter checklist'.
The Duke - who's not a legal citizen in the US - was unable to vote, however his wife Meghan was born and raised in California so she proudly voted for her favourite candidate.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked controversy by getting involved in US politics, with Meghan even cold called Senators last year.
Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have two daughters
Eddie Redmayne talks about his character in new Netflix series
Varun Dhawan addresses his health condition after fans express concerns on social media
'The Crown season 5' airing on Netflix on November 9
Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb 12, 2023
The movie is expected to release on December 16, 2022