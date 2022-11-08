'Liz Truss’s curtsy killed the Queen', Stephen Colbert leaves John Oliver in hysterics

Stephen Colbert left John Oliver in hysterics with his joke that Liz Truss was responsible for Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The comedian asked John for information about Rishi Sunak who Oliver said was “wealthy beyond any real realistic expectation”.
“How’s his curtsy?” Stephen asked. “Because I don’t know if you saw Liz Truss’s curtsy, but it killed the queen. Her curtsy killed the queen.”
John banged on the desk in hysterics before he said: “It did. I don’t want to hear any (expletive) from CBS’s lawyers here.
"It did. Liz Truss, through her curtsy, killed the Queen, because the Queen looked at Liz Truss, thought, ‘You know what, I don’t want to do this anymore and died. That’s what happened.”
Stephen added: “That’s a fact. That is a verifiable blue check on that fact right there.”
“I’ve got eight dollars on me right now, you can blue-check that fact,” Oliver replied, in reference to Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter users pay to be verified on the platform.”
