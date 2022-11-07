Arbaaz Khan talks about Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood plans

Arbaaz Khan opens up about Arhaan Khan's Bollywood plans

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways some time ago, but they have been very concerned when it comes to their son. They have raised him well and form definite plans for his future.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arbaaz mentioned his son Arhaan’s recent venture as an assisted filmmaker and he plans on to pair up with his son real soon. Arhaan is pursuing a degree in filmmaking at States.

He also revealed that he was initially worried to send his kid abroad since he was brought up in such a protective family, but since he is enjoying his time there. He also added that Arhaan has moved out of his comfort zone and he is very proud of him for that.

In the interview, he also advocated that kids should move out of their comfort zone to explore and learn new things. Which is one of the primary reasons why he sent Arhaan abroad.