KRK throws shade at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, gets schooled by fans

Kamaal R Khan, commonly known as KRK, never shies away from sharing controversial opinions over the internet. He is often subject of trolling by common public due to his problematic takes and he took it a little too far by throwing a shade at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s newly born daughter.
He took to his Twitter and tweeted, ’Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.’
Right after his tweet, fans started pouring in their thoughts to school the Ek Villian actor.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on 6th November. The news was shared by Alia through her Instagram and soon after the post, industry rushed in to extend their best wishes to the new parents. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents.
