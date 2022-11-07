Queen Camilla 'lived off' infighting? 'Boasted royal connections'

File Footage

Queen Camilla has just been accused of causing the 2011 breakup that occurred between Prince Williama and Kate Middleton due to her snobbish behaviour.



These insights have been brought forward by royal author Christopher Anderson, in his interview with Express UK.

Mr Andersen also accused Duchess Camilla of being “a bit of a snob” and chalked it up to her being an “aristocrat” who “has always been moving in Royal circles.”

He also claimed, “She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII.”

“She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the Royal circle in the role of mistress to the future king, and then the king.”

The revelations also reference an earlier break-up between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For those unversed, it happened earlier in 2011 and Mr Andersen felt at the time that Queen Camilla had a hand in its orchestration.

At the time he explained, “I was in London when the breakup occurred,” he recalled according to a resurfaced piece by MSN. “I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it.”