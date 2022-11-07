Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel Carter promises to ‘cherish’ his memory

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter, is grieving the loss of her brother, who passed away on November 5th, 2022.

The singer was found dead in his home by the housekeeper on Saturday morning. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

The twin, in an Instagram post, penned a tribute to the late singer and expressed her grief.

To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," she began. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you ... and I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. [broken heart emoji] "

The touching message was accompanied by a series of family photos showing the pair as babies and toddlers.

According to Page Six, Aaron Carter had a troubled relationship with his siblings including his twin sister. In 2019, Nick Carter and Angel filed a restraining order against the Fool’s Gold singer as he might have caused them harm. The restraining order was granted two months later.



Angel claimed in 2019 court documents that Aaron had “threatened the lives” of her husband Corey Conrad and their daughter, Harper. She claimed he told her over the phone, “I have people that would come and harm you.”

Aaron denied the allegations, tweeting, “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”

Despite the family’s struggles, Nick revealed his “love” for his brother “never ever faded” in a heartbreaking tribute post.