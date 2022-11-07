Britons to get extra bank holiday on King Charles III Coronation

King Charles III Coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2022 at Westminster Abbey.
The new monarch has announced an extra bank holiday for Monday 8 May, giving the families a chance to "come together and celebrate" the event.
Buckingham Palace, announcing the exciting news, stated that the event will "reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future".
Charles has officially become King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but it is a tradition to wait a sufficient time period of mourning before crowning the new sovereign.
The ceremony is expected to bring millions of tourists from all over the world to London next year.
However, its being expected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend the ceremony.
Aaron Carter is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boy's Nick Carter who died under suspicious circumstances
Kanye West appears to not bother the scathing criticisms and boycotts owing to his antisemitic views
It has also been reported that Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna’s upcoming “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Kanye West responded to Shaquille O'Neal on his Kyrie Irving slam
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly ‘has nothing to offer’ experts warn
Experts have warned Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about their deals with Netflix and how it ‘isn’t a good idea’