'I got more money than you': Shaq claps back at Kanye West on Twitter

Shaquille O'Neal shut down Kanye West's criticism of alleged dealings with businessman Jamie Salter, as per Fox News.

On Thursday, West took to Twitter, "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," a Canadian billionaire who is the CEO of Authentic Brands Group.

"Jaimie [sic] first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said, 'Jamie . . . There's no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights,'" West tweeted.

It didn't take long for O'Neal to respond, telling the rapper in a tweet, "Believe me, you don't know me like that.

"Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west [sic], 'I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you,'" the "NBA on TNT" analyst continued, telling West, "take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day, brother."



