BTS’ Jin ties PSY record with no.61 spot in UK singles chart

BTS' Jin and British rock band collaboration music video The Astronaut achieves a new milestone in K-pop music.

On November 6, Soompi reported that BTS’ Jin first solo single The Astronaut debuted at No.61 on the official singles chart for November across the United Kingdom.

With this achievement, Jin matched PSY's record for the third highest-ranking debut by a Korean-language solo single in history. The popular PSY songs Gangnam Style, Gentleman, and That That all debuted at No. 61 on the chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's collaboration single Left and Right debuted at No. 41 on the chart, and BLACKPINK's Rose solo debut track On The Ground debuted at No. 43.

Recently, The Astronaut sales set a new high record within a week of its release and sold more than 7 lac copies.