King Charles coronation: PM announces extra bank holiday

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announce an additional bank holiday for Monday May 8 to mark coronation of King Charles which would take place in Westminster Abbey two days earlier.
According to the local media, It will allow families across the country to come together and celebrate, as they did when a bank holiday was declared for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Daily Express reported that the prime minister chose to give the nation a day off, even though the King had privately made it clear he was not insisting on it.
Helen previously opened up about how the end of her eight-year marriage to Richie Myler left her 'battle-hardened'
The financial advisor told she is a 'prisoner in her own home' after Wendy publicly slammed her
Kim Kardashian keeps sending messages and pictures to Pete Davidson despite breakup, claims source
Jennifer Garner has no plans to join ex-hubby Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez for holidays
A source told The Sun: 'Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role
Shah Rukh hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter